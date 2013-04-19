KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 Petronas Dagangan Bhd
(PDB) has received approval from Malaysia's Securities
Commission to raise up to 2 billion ringgit ($659.30 million) in
7-year sukuk bonds, the firm said in a stock exchange filing on
Friday.
The firm which is the retail arm of Malaysia's state oil
firm, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, said the proceeds
would be used to fund capital expenditure, as working capital
and for other general purposes.
CIMB Investment Bank Berhad and HSBC Amanah Malaysia Berhad
are the joint principal advisers, joint lead arrangers and joint
lead managers for the sukuk programme.
($1 = 3.0335 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Anuradha Raghu. Editing by Jane Merriman)