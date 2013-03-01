(Recasts with Malaysian police comments)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 A standoff between
Malaysian security forces and armed Filipinos erupted in
violence on Friday, with two police officers and 12 members of
the Philippine group killed as Malaysian Prime Minister Najib
Razak declared his patience had run out.
Malaysian police said the killings occurred on Friday
morning when security forces tightened the cordon around the
group in the eastern state of Sabah and were attacked, resulting
in a 30-minute firefight.
Sabah police chief Hamza Taib told a news conference that
the remaining Filipinos were still holed up, contradicting
Philippine government officials who said some had surrendered
while others had fled.
"The situation is under control, we have maintained the
cordon and we have tightened the cordon and we are confident the
intruders are now in a tight situation. They have been contained
in a small area," Hamza said.
More than 100 followers of the Sultanate of Sulu in the
southern Philippines landed in Sabah last month demanding
recognition and payment from the Malaysian government. Both the
Philippine and Malaysian governments had repeatedly urged them
to return home.
Najib told state-run Bernama news agency he had given
Malaysian security forces a mandate to take "any action" against
the group following the clash.
"Do not test our patience, our patience has reached the
limit," he was quoted as saying earlier.
"We have a plan to remove them, they should have surrendered
and left," said Najib, who must call national elections by April
and has come under pressure from the opposition for allowing the
bizarre standoff to drag on.
Three Malaysian police officers were wounded in the
shoot-out, police said.
A spokesman for the armed group, Abraham Idjirani, told
reporters in Manila that the men had moved to another location
to continue their fight and urged Malaysia to hold talks.
The confrontation had threatened to reignite tension between
the Philippines and Malaysia. Ties have been periodically frayed
by security and migration problems along their sea border.
The group is demanding recognition from Malaysia and
renegotiation of the original terms of a lease on Sabah by the
Sultanate to a British trading company in the 19th century.
Malaysian officials have said the group's demands will not be
met.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage and Anuradha Raghu in Kuala
Lumpur; Rosemarie Francisco and Manny Mogato in Manila; Editing
by Stuart Grudgings and Nick Macfie)