(Corrects time period for deaths, in 3rd paragraph)
FELDA SAHABAT, Malaysia, March 7 Malaysian Prime
Minister Najib Razak said on Thursday that Philippine militants
being tracked after the military launched an assault against
them in Sabah state must surrender unconditionally, rejecting
the group's offer of a ceasefire.
Asked how long the operations to track down the remaining
gunmen would continue, Najib told reporters in Sabah: "For as
long as it takes to eliminate them."
At least 27 people have died in clashes since Friday.
Tuesday's military assault came about a month after the
militants entered Sabah to press an ancient claim to the state
from a sultanate in the southern Philippines.
(Reporting by Angie Teo; Writing by Stuart Grudgings; Editing
by Ron Popeski)