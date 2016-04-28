KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 Malaysia's pilgrimage
fund Lembaga Tabung Haji announced on Thursday that its group
managing director and chief executive Ismee Ismail will be
handing over his duties to his deputy Johan Abdullah, effective
July 1.
Ismee's departure comes just months after Malaysia's central
bank warned the fund of its slipping reserves, and that it had
insufficient reserve levels to pay dividends to its 8 million
depositors.
The central bank later stated that Tabung Haji had taken
measures to strengthen its risk management practices.
"This handing over by Tan Sri Ismee is in line with TH's
Succession Plan which has been put in place since January 2015,"
the fund's chairman Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim said in a statement.
Johan, who joined the fund last year, will take on the role
of acting CEO on May 16.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)