KUALA LUMPUR May 31 A Thai diesel oil tanker
with 14 crew members en route from Singapore to Indonesia is
believed to have been hijacked, the International Maritime
Bureau (IMB) said on Saturday, the second major case in months
on one of the world's busiest waterways.
"It could be a hijacking. We have sent signals for ships in
the area to keep a lookout and the authorities have been
alerted," Noel Choong, the head of IMB's Kuala Lumpur-based
Piracy Reporting Center, told Reuters on Saturday.
Authorities lost contact with the MT Orapin 4 after it
departed from a terminal in Singapore on May 27, according to a
report by the IMB. It was headed for Pontianak, Indonesia.
Pirates raided a tanker off the coast of Malaysia in late
April, taking 3 million liters of diesel from the tanker
Previous tanker hijackings and cargo thefts have taken place
closer to Singapore, with five such incidents between 2011 and
2013, according to the government-to-government body, Regional
Co-operation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery
against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP).
There were eight armed attacks in the Malacca Strait and
around Singapore in the first quarter this year, compared with
one in the same period last year, Singapore-headquartered ReCAAP
said, although most were small thefts.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Matt Driskill)