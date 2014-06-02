KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 A Thai oil tanker reported
missing two days ago has been recovered with all of its crew
members safe but pirates who hijacked the tanker took its cargo
and damaged communications gear, the International Maritime
Bureau (IMB) said on Monday.
The MT Orapin 4 lost contact with authorities after departing
for Indonesia from a terminal in Singapore on Friday, prompting
the IMB to send an alert shortly after.
The tanker arrived in Thailand's Sri Racha port on Sunday
evening and Thai authorities will be investigating the incident,
Noel Choong, the head of IMB's Kuala Lumpur-based Piracy
Reporting Center, told Reuters.
Pirates raided a tanker off the coast of Malaysia in late
April, taking 3 million litres of diesel.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Paul Tait)