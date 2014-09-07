By Megha Rajagopalan
| BEIJING, Sept 7
Airlines Flight MH370 went missing, relatives of those lost,
desperate for any hint of what happened, say Chinese authorities
have become openly hostile towards them.
In interviews, several relatives described how they had been
detained and physically abused by police - seemingly in
retaliation for publicly pressing Chinese and Malaysia Airlines
authorities for information about the hunt for the
plane.
"In the beginning, Beijing police were protecting us, but
their attitude has completely changed," said 38-year-old Cheng
Liping, whose husband was on the flight.
"I can't fathom why they're doing this. I feel so incredibly
disappointed."
The Boeing 777 aircraft carrying 239 passengers and
crew, disappeared on March 8 after taking off from Malaysia's
capital, Kuala Lumpur, bound for Beijing. About two thirds of
those on board were from China.
Investigators say what little evidence they have to work
with suggests the plane was deliberately diverted thousands of
kilometres from its scheduled route before eventually plunging
into the Indian Ocean.
But no one knows for sure, or why. A painstaking
international search has failed to find any trace.
For the relatives, neither their pain nor their
single-minded quest for answers has eased, and that seems to
have become an annoyance for China's authorities.
Police have beaten at least two people whose children were
on the flight, several family members said. In one case, a woman
in her fifties was hospitalised for three days.
"I went to see her in hospital, I could see the injuries on
her head and body," said Zhang Yongli, 64, whose daughter was on
the flight. "The way the police acted was very extreme, it's
wrong to treat us this way."
Beijing police did not respond to requests for comment.
China's government has repeatedly said it would spare no
effort in the search for the plane and leaders have expressed
sympathy for the families.
Public security authorities have not commented on the
families but Malaysia Airlines representatives said distraught
relatives have sometimes been aggressive.
Some relatives said they believed their homes were being
watched. Police have detained people several times at an office
the government has set up in a nondescript Beijing suburb where
families can go to seek information about the search from
Malaysia Airlines and government representatives.
Detentions usually last for about 24 hours, said the
families and their lawyer. Police have cited various reasons for
the detentions, family members said, including a rule against
large gatherings. In a couple of cases, children were taken into
custody with adult relatives.
In at least two other cases, recounted to Reuters by
relatives, Beijing police went to family members' homes before
dawn to detain them without a reason.
"On some level I can understand why the police are doing
this - perhaps they're used to only dealing with bad people,"
said Liu Wanyi, 26, a newlywed whose husband was on the plane.
"But we're not seeking to antagonise the government in any
way."
'WHO KNOWS?'
In the weeks after the flight disappeared, when media
attention was intense, police were a constant presence at the
Lido Hotel in Beijing, where Malaysia Airlines put up the
families and held daily meetings.
At one demonstration in those early weeks, dozens of police
escorted family members, many weeping and holding up signs, on a
march to the Malaysian Embassy - an unusual show of support for
a protest in China.
But as the story faded from the news and the search dragged
on, authorities became less supportive, the families say.
Cheng, who has two young sons and who herself has been
detained at the representative office, said she had no way to
access her husband's Malaysian bank account, and authorities in
both countries had been indifferent to her requests for help.
"Honestly, I can't endure this," she said. "My life has
completely changed, I can't manage to work anymore."
Most family members visit the representative office at least
once a week, some travelling for hours, they said, in the hope
of a shred of information.
Like Cheng, many of them have quit their jobs.
Police treatment of the families mirrors that meted out to
so-called petitioners, who seek redress for a range of perceived
injustices such as land grabs and medical malpractice, which are
common complaints in China.
Courts in China are controlled by the Communist Party and
generally seen as beyond the reach of ordinary folk. With no
other channels for pursuing complaints, people come to Beijing
to make their cases but typically get short shrift.
Many are detained by police or forced back to their
hometowns with no progress on their grievances.
As the flow of information from the search for MH370 dries
up, relatives are haunted by their theories. Many said they
believed the United States or other powers had withheld
information or were even responsible.
"I have no doubt in my mind that Obama knows," Liu said of
the U.S. president.
"No matter how much we ask, none of the responsible parties
will provide any proof of what happened. Who knows what motive
is behind it?"
