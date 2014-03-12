A woman writes a message of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 on a banner at Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's military radar detected what could have been the jetliner missing since Saturday in an area in the northern Malacca Strait, hundreds of miles from the spot where the plane dropped off air traffic screens, the air force chief said on Wednesday.

Rodzali Daud told a news conference that the tracking was at 2:15 a.m. local time on Saturday, about 45 minutes after the plane with 239 people on board vanished from air traffic control screens midway between Malaysia's east coast and Vietnam.

He said the radar tracking was at a point 200 miles (320 miles) northwest of Penang island on Malaysia's west coast.

Bur Rodzali stressed that the information needed to be corraborated.

