(Repeats with no change to text)
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 3 Funds deposited into
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's bank accounts were from a
donation, not from debt-laden state fund 1Malaysia Development
Berhad (1MDB), the anti-corruption commission said on
Monday.
Acknowledging that 2.6 billion ringgit ($675.15 million) in
funds were transferred into Najib's private accounts, the
commission said results of the investigations found that it was
a "donor's contribution".
It did not elaborate on the donor or why the money was
transferred to Najib's private accounts.
The Wall Street Journal reported in July that investigators
looking into allegations of graft and financial mismanagement in
1MDB found that nearly $700 million was deposited into Najib's
private bank accounts. Reuters has not verified the report.
Najib has denied taking any money for personal gain, saying
the corruption allegations are part of a malicious campaign to
force him from office. 1MDB has denied transferring funds to
Najib and an interim government report has found nothing
suspicious.
The allegations of extensive graft at the fund are
nevertheless the biggest threat to Najib's credibility since he
took office in 2009 and could threaten the grip his United
Malays National Organisation has kept on politics since
independence in 1957.
State-owned 1MDB has debts of over $11 billion and Najib is
the chairman of its advisory board. Najib sacked his deputy last
week after he called on Najib publicly to explain the situation
around 1MDB.
The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission's (MACC) statement
comes amid an investigation by police on information leaks by
government officials involving the 1MDB probe. Two officers of
the MACC and an official from the attorney-general's office were
arrested over the weekend.
The task force set up to probe 1MDB had earlier said that it
expects to complete investigations by year-end. The group
comprises the MACC, attorney-general's office, central bank and
the police.
A parliamentary investigation into the scandal has been put
on hold as the man overseeing the probe was appointed deputy
home minister and had to resign from his Public Accounts
Committee post.
($1 = 3.8510 ringgit)
(Reporting by Trinna Leong; Editing by Nick Macfie)