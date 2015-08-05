KUALA LUMPUR Aug 5 Malaysia's anti-graft unit
said in a statement on Wednesday it would ask Prime Minister
Najib Razak to explain a 2.6 billion ringgit ($671 million)
donation that was deposited into his private bank account.
The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said it had
verified the sum was given by a donor from the Middle East but
could not disclose the donor's identity.
The MACC said it had confirmed this with the donor and
through documents obtained from the bank that showed the money
had been deposited into Najib's account. But it said the
donation had no connection to troubled state fund 1MDB
.
A spokesman for the Prime Minister's office could not
immediately be reached for comment.
The Wall Street Journal reported in July that investigators
looking into allegations of graft and financial mismanagement in
1MDB found that nearly $700 million was deposited into Najib's
private bank account. Reuters has not verified the report.
1MDB has debts of more than $11 billion and Najib is the
chairman of its advisory board.
The MACC said it had been advised by the attorney-general to
announce its findings on its own and not through the task force
set up to probe 1MDB . The MACC will continue its own internal
investigation into the donation.
($1 = 3.8766 ringgit)
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Praveen Menon)