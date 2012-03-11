Malaysia's Women, Families and Communities Minister Shahrizat Abdul Jalil (centre L) speaks to journalists after presenting herself at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in Putrajaya outside Kuala Lumpur February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

KUALA LUMPUR A Malaysian minister embroiled in a corruption scandal said on Sunday she will quit, according to state news agency Bernama, as the government tries to draw a line under damaging allegations.

Shahrizat Abdul Jalil, 59, will resign as Women, Families and Communities Minister on April 8, a Bernama report said.

Shahrizat had come under pressure since her family was accused of using 250 million Malaysian ringgitin soft government loans intended for a cattle project, to buy luxury apartments, holidays, and a Mercedes.

The 'Cowgate' scandal, as it has been dubbed, raises the chances that elections will be delayed, and highlights Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's stuttering efforts to push through reforms.

Najib is widely expected to call elections in the first half of 2012, aiming to win a fresh mandate while economic growth remains relatively strong and before a looming global slowdown jeopardises his chances.

'Cowgate' is not the first corruption scandal to hit Najib and his long-ruling UMNO, but the farmyard connection makes it a potentially damaging one because rural Malays, who make up the bedrock of UMNO's support, can relate to it more easily than to more obscure financial matters.

Shahrizat will remain as head of the women's wing of Malaysia's ruling party, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), and governing coalition Barisan Nasional (BN).

(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)