KUALA LUMPUR Former Malaysian premier Mahathir Mohamad, calling for Prime Minister Najib Razak to resign over the 1MDB state fund scandal, has applied for a court order to freeze Najib's assets, Mahathir's lawyers said on Tuesday.

The lawyers said in a statement Mahathir was also seeking a court order for Najib to disclose all assets held under his name as well as under the names of his nominees.

Mahathir, along with two others, filed a suit in March against Najib alleging corruption and abuse of power. The lawsuit also accused Najib of interfering in several probes into debt-laden 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Najib has come under criticism over allegations of graft and mismanagement linked to 1MDB and deposits of about $681 million into his personal bank account.

He has denied any wrongdoing and maintains that he did not use the funds for personal gain. In January, Malaysia's attorney-general cleared Najib of any criminal offence.

Mahathir was joined in the lawsuit by Khairuddin bin Abu Hassan and Anina binti Saadudin, former members of the ruling United Malay National Organisation (UMNO) party which Najib heads.

The three, citing misfeasance and breach of duty, are seeking exemplary damages from Najib to the government of 2.6 billion ringgit ($669.93 million) and aggravated damages of 42 million ringgit - equal to the amounts that were deposited into Najib's account.

($1 = 3.8810 ringgit)

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Nick Macfie)