By Stuart Grudgings
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Dec 3 When Malaysia's ruling party
gathered for a tub-thumping pre-election rally last week, Prime
Minister Najib Razak delivered a stern behind-the-scenes
warning: don't repeat the mistake of Mitt Romney.
Just as the U.S. Republican presidential candidate's
over-reliance on older, white voters lost him last month's
election, so could the dependence of the United Malays National
Organisation (UMNO) on rural, ethnic Malay voters, Najib told
delegates at the assembly, according to a senior party insider.
It was Najib's latest effort to nudge his reluctant party
towards embracing the country's growing middle class and youth,
who are increasingly turned off by the race-based politics that
have dominated UMNO's half-century rule. Najib has until April
to call the election, which is expected to be the closest in the
former British colony's history.
Conservative, Malay supremacist voices were muted at the
UMNO general assembly in Kuala Lumpur, which ended on Saturday,
as the party put on a show of unity four years after the ruling
coalition it leads suffered its worst setback at the polls.
But warnings by some party leaders of street violence if the
opposition loses and social chaos if it wins were a reminder of
tensions between moderate and conservative forces within UMNO
that could cost Najib at the polls.
"I think he (Najib) is learning from the mistakes of Mitt
Romney," said Saifuddin Abdullah, a member of parliament and
leading UMNO reformist.
"He was saying that our long record of service is not
enough. We must look at the demographics," he added, referring
to a surge in the number of young voters who have no memory of
race riots in 1969 that traumatised the multi-ethnic nation.
A majority in the ethnic Malay party still don't understand
or accept the new reality that has led Najib to push reforms,
said Saifuddin.
The ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, anchored by
UMNO, suffered the worst setback in its 55-year rule in 2008
when it lost its two-thirds parliamentary majority along with
five state governments. Many urban voters and minority ethnic
Chinese have deserted the BN, giving the opposition hope, albeit
slim, of winning power.
Najib, who took power in 2009, has responded by appealing to
Malaysia's growing middle class, rolling back colonial-era
security laws, loosening media rules, and taking limited steps
to end pro-Malay policies that have been a bedrock of UMNO rule.
In an interview with Reuters on Thursday, former prime
minister Mahathir Mohamad, still an influential figure within
UMNO and a leading conservative voice, reaffirmed his opposition
to Najib's replacement of the draconian Internal Security Act.
"I think where the party has failed is in explaining why in
the first place there were such laws and why we need such laws
in this country," the 87-year-old, who ruled from 1981 to 2003,
said at his office high in Kuala Lumpur's Petronas Towers.
ECONOMY - UMNO'S BEST HOPE
Mahathir said the current government was weak and "subject
to pressure" because of its poor 2008 performance.
"Now of course the Malays have come back partly (to UMNO)
but the Chinese have discovered that they could actually be a
very strong factor in the election," he said. "With the Malays
divided, their votes will be the decisive votes."
Najib has made efforts to attract Chinese voters, who make
up more than a quarter of Malaysians and dominate the economy,
but polls show them still drifting away from the coalition.
The coalition's best hopes of winning the election may be
Malaysia's robust economy and the relatively high approval
rating of Najib, the 59-year-old son of a former prime minister.
In his opening assembly speech, Najib told cheering
delegates that opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim had a "forked
tongue" and would jeopardize the economy by running up debt and
turning it into an Asian version of Greece within three years.
"At such a time, the economic management of our country will
no longer be in the hands of the elected government but passed
on to the hands of international institutions. Is this what we
want?" he said.
But he faced appeals to sharply increase the share of wealth
held by Malays, who form about 55 percent of the population.
Shahrizat Abdul Jalil, the head of UMNO's womens' wing,
called on the government to "ensure that Malays control half of
the country's wealth," compared to about 23 percent equity
ownership now. She also drew controversy for saying that UMNO
losing power could cause a repeat of the bloody 1969 riots.
Despite a hefty financial advantage over the opposition and
the power of incumbency, the BN has been unable to erode support
for the opposition alliance, said Ooi Kee Beng, deputy director
at Singapore's Institute of Southeast Asian Studies. Najib's
apparent indecisiveness over the election date has now lost the
element of surprise for his coalition.
"It's a huge advantage and he hasn't been able to play it;
now it's so late the advantage has gone," said Ooi.
Mahathir was widely seen as helping to push out Najib's
predecessor after the 2008 election, and could again play a
crucial behind-the-scenes role if the prime minister fails to
improve on that result. He told Reuters that an improvement on
the BN's 2008 seat tally was a minimum requirement for Najib.
"Of course he has to perform better than the previous
government, and I think he will do," said Mahathir.