* Malaysia PM likely to call for elections from October-
sources
* New cash handout to be distributed ahead of Muslim
festival in Aug
* One suggested date for elections is Oct 14- source
* Target for deficit cut could be delayed with higher
spending-analyst
By Niluksi Koswanage
KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 Malaysia is planning a
fresh round of cash handouts to poorer families in August,
Deputy Prime Minister Muhiyuddin Yassin said on Thursday, a move
seen aimed at shoring up support among undecided voters.
"I informed the prime minister that if we have the money, we
should distribute a second time," he said according to state
news agency Bernama.
Two senior officials earlier told Reuters the government is
considering giving out payments to 5.2 million low-income
households ahead of a Muslim festival in August. Prime Minister
Najib Razak would then present a generous election budget in
September before announcing an election date, they said.
Speculation has been swirling for a year over the timing of
what is expected to be a fiercely fought election, which Najib
must call by next March as he seeks to improve on the ruling
coalition's dismal showing at the polls four years ago.
A June or July poll had been the favourite, but Najib
appears to have calculated that he needs more time -- and more
handouts -- to maximise chances of regaining the two-thirds
parliamentary majority that the government lost in 2008.
"The window for October elections is wide open now. This is
the next window after July," said one senior government source
who declined to be identified.
"This is a risky election and the prime minister does not
want to take any chances. He has to prove to the people that the
government will be there for them. So he has to balance his
reforms with social economic help," he said.
Another government source said one of the suggested dates
for the election was Oct. 14, just two weeks after Najib, who is
also finance minister, presents the 2013 budget in parliament.
The decision to delay the election carries risks. A
worsening global downturn could impact the trade-dependent
economy in the coming months, dampening the feel-good factor
generated by handouts.
DEFICIT RISKS
Uncertainty over the timing could also hit the economy as
companies hold back on spending, while an overly generous budget
would sharpen concerns over Malaysia's chronic budget deficit.
"After September is what we have been told for the timing of
the elections," a senior official in the United Malay National
Organisation (UMNO), which dominates the Barisan Nasional (BN)
ruling coalition, told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"We are on red alert but nothing is happening for now. The
leadership is looking at an election budget to sweeten the
deal," the source added.
Fiscal sweeteners this year have included pay rises for
civil servants and cash payments for students, adding to strains
on finances. Cash handouts to low-income households earlier this
year accounted for 2.6 billion ringgit ($821 million) alone.
Fitch ratings agency said this year that Malaysia, which is
heavily dependent on oil revenues and whose spending is bloated
by food and fuel subsidies, needed structural reforms to narrow
a budget deficit that hit about 5.4 percent last year.
The government had aimed to cut the deficit to 4.7 percent
this year, but that looks tough to reach as economic growth
slows to around 4 percent from last year's 5.1 percent. Najib
aims to cut the budget gap to about 3 percent by 2015.
"If they continue dishing out generous handouts, I'm afraid
this target will be delayed," said Azrul Azwar Ahmad Tajudin,
chief economist at Bank Islam.
"BIG GAMBLE"
Shaun Levine, a Washington-based analyst at political risk
research firm Eurasia Group, said Najib may be planning to offer
budget goodies to be handed out only if the BN returns to power.
That plan has shades of Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia's longest
serving prime minister, who in 1999 announced a generous budget
and promptly called elections that he won.
"It is a big gamble for Najib," said Levine. "But I think at
the end of the day he is looking at the lowest common
denominator, basically writing off the larger Chinese vote in
favour of the Indian and rural/lower class Malay votes."
Ethnic Chinese voters who make up a quarter of the 28
million population have deserted the BN in recent years, partly
due to dissatisfaction over the slow pace of reforms to
affirmative-action policies that favour majority ethnic Malays.
Najib has reached out to middle-class, urban voters, many of
whom are Chinese, by rolling back repressive security laws. But
his reforms have not gone far enough for many and he may end up
relying heavily on the BN's traditional support base -- poor
majority Malay voters in rural areas.
A survey by the Merdeka Center polling firm last week showed
Najib's approval rating fell slightly to 65 percent in May, as a
rise in support from Malays helped offset a slide in Chinese and
Indian backing.
Despite the three-party opposition's strong gains in the
last election, most analysts expect it to fall short of taking
over the government. The BN only needs to win nine seats more
than it did in 2008 to regain its coveted "super majority".
UMNO's secretary general, Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, said
the mood within the party was upbeat and that Najib had not
miscalculated by waiting too long.
"We're expecting a better budget than last year. A budget
for the people," he told Reuters.