By Niluksi Koswanage
| KUALA LUMPUR, April 2
KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak announced bonuses for the 40,000 employees of
national oil firm Petronas on Tuesday, signalling a long wait
for a general election is nearly over as he seeks last-minute
support from the middle class.
In recent days, Najib has expanded a slew of handouts to
include thousands of workers at state-linked firms, underlining
the government's ability to try to win support through its close
control of Malaysia's biggest companies.
Najib, whose ruling National Front coalition could face the
closest election battle in its 56-year rule, must call the polls
by the end of April or parliament will automatically dissolve
for the first time in the Southeast Asian country's history.
At a town hall-style meeting with Petronas staff in Kuala
Lumpur, Najib said they would each get 1,000 ringgit ($320)
bonuses for "contributing to nation-building". Media predicted
he would dissolve parliament on Wednesday.
The government-controlled New Straits Times newspaper
reported that ministers had been ordered to wear a suit and tie
for Wednesday's regular cabinet meeting for an official
photograph. Wednesday marks exactly four years since Najib took
power after the coalition's worst-ever election result.
Najib appeared to be getting ready for battle as he told the
Petronas staff, who make up a part of Malaysia's urban middle
class that has swung to the opposition in recent elections, to
keep the government in power, according to company officials.
"He told us that we had to vote wisely or Petronas, which
has always been independent under the current government, will
lose its independence if the opposition came into power," said a
Petronas employee who attended the meeting.
The board of Petronas answers only to Najib, who
approved the one-off bonuses amounting to 40 million ringgit.
Petronas, often described as Malaysia's piggy bank, accounts for
up to 45 percent of the government budget.
LATE APRIL POLLS?
If Najib dissolves parliament on Wednesday, it would signal
an election by around the end of the month or in early May,
raising doubt over Najib's participation in a Southeast Asian
leaders' summit in Brunei on April 24-25.
Over the past two years, Najib's government has handed out
about $2 billion in one-off payments to poorer families, in what
the opposition has called thinly disguised vote-buying. Other
handouts have included free wheels for taxi drivers, pay rises
for civil servants and allocations to schools run by minority
Chinese and Indians.
In recent days, the government have announced one-off
bonuses of 500 ringgit to more than 40,000 employees of Telekom
Malaysia and Pos Malaysia.
Lower income workers make up a large part of Telekom
Malaysia and Pos Malaysia and analysts expect state power firm
Tenaga to pay out a similar bonus.
"In the past, there would be salary increments and the
giving out of election goodies. Now, with these bonuses, it has
gone to a new level," said Ibrahim Suffian, head of the Merdeka
Centre polling firm.
Political opponents have said Najib's delay in calling the
polls is a sign of his indecisiveness and concern in the face of
a strong challenge by the opposition following its best-ever
election performance in 2008.
Najib's coalition is expected to win the vote but a failure
to improve on its last performance could cost him his job.
In recent days, Najib has huddled with senior members of his
party to decide on candidates. The ruling coalition has yet to
publish its election manifesto.
Najib has repeatedly defended the polls delay, saying he
wants time to show Malaysians how they have benefited from his
ambitious Economic Transformation Programme, which aims to
double per-capita incomes by 2020.
"Election dates are not for announcement until they actually
happen. That's a fact," Najib told Reuters in an interview last
week, laughing off a question on whether the election would be
held in April.
Najib remains popular, polling significantly higher than his
coalition in surveys. An opinion poll by the respected Merdeka
centre gave him a 61 percent approval rating in February, but
that is down 10 points from the end of 2011.
(Editing by Stuart Grudgings and Robert Birsel)