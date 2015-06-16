KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 Malaysia's three-party
opposition alliance has split over a series of policy disputes,
including calls for the introduction of an Islamic penal code, a
party official said on Tuesday, in a move that will bring some
relief to the embattled ruling party.
The Pakatan Rakyat opposition alliance made stunning gains
in the 2013 election, raising the prospect of a genuine
challenge to the coalition that has ruled Malaysia since
independence in 1957.
Public outrage over a new goods and services tax has further
helped the alliance shore up support, some two years before the
country is due to go the polls again.
But a push by one member, Parti Islam se-Malaysia (PAS), to
introduce an Islamic penal code alienated the People's Justice
Party and the ethnic Chinese Democratic Action Party (DAP), and
led to the split.
Secretary-General Lim Guan Eng of DAP said in a statement on
Tuesday that the coalition "ceases to exist".
"DAP will work towards a broad based and principled new
coalition that shall emerge to fill the political vacuum that
can rekindle hopes of change to realise our Malaysian dream for
a better future for all," Lim said.
In February, the alliance was dealt another blow when
charismatic leader Anwar Ibrahim was jailed on sedition charges.
The split takes pressure off the long-ruling Barisan
Nasional coalition, and Prime Minister Najib Razak, who faces
calls to step down over the floundering economy and alleged
corruption in state fund 1MDB.
Recent calls by influential former primer minister Mahathir
Mohamad for Najib to step down had further divided the ruling
party and its allies, and raised hopes for the opposition to
gain more support.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)