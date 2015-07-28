KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 Malaysian media reported
on Tuesday that Prime Minister Najib Razak has dumped his deputy
and four others in a cabinet reshuffle after criticism of his
handling of a growing graft scandal at debt-laden state
investment fund 1MDB.
The Malaysian Insider news portal reported that Deputy Prime
Minister Muhyuddin Yassin would be among those sacked from the
cabinet, a day after Najib told Muhyiddin and others to avoid
commenting on the scandal.
The fund has debts of more than $11 billion and is being
investigated by authorities for financial mismanagement and
graft. The firm's advisory board is chaired by Najib.
Utusan Malaysia Online, another news portal, also reported
that Najib was expected to replace some of his top ministers in
a reshuffle soon.
A mouthpiece for the ruling United Malays National
Organisation party, Utusan said Najib had met Malaysia's king,
Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam, to present his new cabinet to the
head of state, whose role is largely ceremonial.
Reuters was unable to verify the reports immediately and a
spokesman for the prime minister's office declined to comment.
Najib told his deputy and other officials on Monday to stop
commenting on a graft scandal at the country's state investment
fund, saying arguments among leaders would erode support for the
government.
