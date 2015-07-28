* Deputy PM dropped for comments on 1MDB graft scandal
* Four other ministers also dropped from cabinet
* Government changes attorney general who had led 1MDB probe
* Scandal at state investment fund biggest challenge for PM
KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak sacked his deputy and four other ministers in a
cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, and replaced the attorney general,
in a bid to stifle questions over a graft scandal at debt-laden
state investment fund 1MDB.
Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was dropped days
after he publicly called on Najib to explain the scandal
engulfing 1Malaysia Development Bhd, which has debts
of more than $11 billion and is being investigated for financial
mismanagement and graft.
The allegations of extensive graft are the biggest threat to
Najib's credibility since he took office in 2009, and could even
threaten the grip his United Malays National Organisation (UMNO)
party has kept on Malaysian politics since independence in 1957.
"It would be fine if he was removing underperforming
ministers, but now he's just removing those who questioned him,"
said political analyst Wan Saiful Wan Jan, of the Institute for
Democracy and Economic Affairs.
"There's no doubt that he is unable to answer the questions
surrounding 1MDB."
This month, the Wall Street Journal reported that
investigators looking into 1MDB had traced close to $700 million
of deposits into personal accounts belonging to Najib.
Najib has denied taking any money for personal gain, saying
the corruption allegations are part of a malicious campaign to
force him from office. 1MDB has denied transferring funds to
Najib and an interim government report has found nothing
suspicious.
Malaysians are waiting to see if Najib takes legal action
against the Wall Street Journal, though he has taken action to
shut down domestic media pursuing the scandal.
Besides the reshuffle, the government replaced Attorney
General Abdul Gani Patail, who had led investigations into 1MDB,
with Mohamed Apandi Ali. It cited Patail's failing health for
the change ahead of his retirement in October.
Media reports at the weekend said Muhyiddin had warned that
Barisan Nasional, the ruling coalition led by UMNO, would lose
power if it did not do a better job of explaining the scandal to
the public.
Najib responded in a televised statement on Tuesday by
saying cabinet ministers airing differences in the open could
turn public opinion against the government.
"The decision to replace Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was very
difficult, but leadership is about doing what you think is
right," Najib said.
"I welcome vigorous debate, and accept and tolerate
criticism or even dissent. However, this process should take
place in cabinet as part of the decision-making process."
The benchmark stock index ended at its lowest since
July 10 after the announcement, underperforming a flat MSCI Asia
ex-Japan index. The ringgit remains mostly unchanged, at 3.8130
against the dollar.
"I think as long as Muhyiddin doesn't mount a challenge, the
market will recover and may even go up," said a fund manager
based in Kuala Lumpur, who declined to be identified as he is
not authorised to speak to the media.
"The worry now is that he will fight back."
OPPOSITION WANTS VOTE OF NO-CONFIDENCE
But Muhyiddin said he accepted Najib's decision with an open
heart, while maintaining his view on 1MDB.
"On the issue of 1MDB, I have my own principles and views
... if I am dropped from the cabinet because of this personal
stand on this issue then I accept it," he said in a statement
after the reshuffle.
The opposition urged Muhyiddin, and other ministers from the
ruling coalition, to join forces with it in a vote of no
confidence against Najib in parliament.
Muhyiddin had been a frequent critic of Najib, who was
already under pressure from influential former prime minister
Mahathir Mohamad, who has called for him to step down.
Muhyiddin has been replaced by home minister Ahmad Zahid
Hamidi, a right-wing politician well liked by UMNO members.
Others dropped were rural and regional development minister
Shafie Apdal and senior ministers Palanivel Govindasamy, Hasan
Malek and Ewon Ebin.
Muhyiddin is the second deputy prime minister to be dropped
in Malaysia's political history, after Anwar Ibrahim was sacked
from the job in 1998, on charges of corruption and sodomy
levelled by then prime minister Mahathir.
Anwar, who formed an opposition coalition that posed the
greatest threat to Barisan Nasional, was jailed for five years
in February on a charge of sodomy he said was politically
motivated to end his career.
Najib said Tuesday's reshuffle would strengthen the unity of
the ruling coalition as it prepares for elections in 2018.
Najib has tried to consolidate support among the core
leaders of UMNO, which represents the majority ethnic Malay
community, as the 1MDB scandal unfolded.
Former attorney general Patail headed a task force comprised
of central bank, police and anti-corruption officials that had
conducted raids and arrests as it investigated 1MDB.
His replacement, Apandi, is a former federal court judge
with strong UMNO ties.
(Reporting by Trinna Leong, Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer
Hamzah, additional reporting by Emily Chow; Writing by Praveen
Menon; Editing by Paul Tait and Clarence Fernandez)