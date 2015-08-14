KUALA LUMPUR Aug 14 Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak, under investigation for a 2.6 billion ringgit ($671
million) donation deposited into his private bank account, on
Friday announced a committee to set guidelines on political
funding.
The National Consultative for Political Financing Committee
will be led by two ministers and will ensure any money received
for the purpose of politics is done so with "integrity".
"Now there aren't any regulations, so there's no benchmark
as to what's right and what's wrong," Najib told reporters.
"With this we can show that we are practising the best
practices."
Malaysia's election law only stipulates a maximum amount
candidates can spend during a two-week political campaign. There
are no laws requiring political parties to divulge the source of
their funds.
Najib has faced criticism from the public and within his
party after a Wall Street Journal report in July said
investigators looking into allegations of graft and financial
mismanagement in debt-laden state fund 1MDB found
that nearly $671 million was deposited into Najib's private bank
account. Reuters has not verified the report.
Najib has denied taking any money for personal gain, saying
the allegations are part of a malicious campaign to force him
from office. 1MDB has denied transferring funds to Najib and an
interim government report found nothing suspicious.
The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has said the money
in Najib's account was a donation, and not connected to 1MDB.
(Reporting by Trinna Leong; Editing by Nick Macfie)