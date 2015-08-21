KUALA LUMPUR Aug 21 Former Malaysian leader
Mahathir Mohamad has called for an immediate vote of
no-confidence against Prime Minister Najib Razak, saying Najib
has made members of parliament beholden to him by giving them
lucrative government posts.
Najib, under growing pressure over allegations of graft and
financial mismanagement at debt-laden state fund 1Malaysia
Development Bhd (1MDB), in August sacked his deputy,
Muhyiddin Yassin, replaced the country's attorney general and
transferred officers involved in the 1MDB investigation.
Mahathir, Malaysia's longest-serving prime minister, has
become Najib's fiercest critic and withdrew support for him last
year after the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition's poor
showing in 2013 elections.
"A vote of non-confidence is necessary now because Najib has
made BN members of Parliament beholden to him by giving them
lucrative posts in the Government," Mahathir said in a post
published on his blog late on Thursday.
"Even those who had come to me complaining about Najib's
administration before, upon being given posts in his government,
have now changed their stand."
The 90-year-old, who was once Najib's patron and remains
highly influential in the country, has called for the prime
minister to step down over the 1MDB furore.
