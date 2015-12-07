KUALA LUMPUR Dec 7 Malaysia's anti-graft agency
has interviewed the donor behind deposits of 2.6 billion ringgit
($617.3 million) that were placed in Prime Minister Najib
Razak's bank account, the New Straits Times reported on its
website on Monday, citing an agency official.
The report comes after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption
Commission (MACC) questioned Najib for two-and-a-half hours on
Saturday, in a case that has prompted calls for the prime
minister's resignation.
A graft scandal erupted around Najib in July when the Wall
Street Journal reported that investigators focused on state fund
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) had found that funds had
been transferred into Najib's personal accounts.
Najib who chairs the 1MDB advisory board, has denied
wrongdoing or taking any money for personal gain. The MACC had
said earlier that the money was a political donation from an
unidentified Middle Eastern benefactor.
MACC's investigations division director Azam Baki was quoted
by the New Straits Times as saying that investigators met the
donor recently in the Middle East. He gave no further details on
the identity of the donor, the report said.
"Once we have completed our investigation, we will hand over
the findings to the Deputy Public Prosecutor, who will decide on
the next course of action," Azam was quoted as saying.
MACC was not immediately available to comment on the report.
($1 = 4.2120 ringgit)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Alex Richardson)