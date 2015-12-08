* UMNO leaders gather for annual general meeting on Tuesday
* Falling public support to be top of agenda
* Najib says funds in his account were "a gift"
* Party deputy leader calls for PM to "take a rest"
By Praveen Menon and Joseph Sipalan
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak said he had done nothing wrong in receiving hundreds
of millions of dollars into his personal bank accounts, as a
senior party rival called on him to step aside over a festering
funding scandal.
Najib has so far weathered calls for him to quit over
allegations of graft at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad
(1MDB) and his receipt of 2.6 billion ringgit ($610.8
million) in what he says was a political donation.
But pressure mounted on Najib as his United Malays National
Organisation (UMNO) gathered on Tuesday for its annual meeting,
after UMNO's deputy leader called on members to remove a
"cancer" from the long-ruling party that looks increasingly at
risk of losing the next election in 2018.
In his most detailed explanation since the scandal erupted
in July, Najib said his conscience was "absolutely clear".
Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) questioned
Najib over the deposits at the weekend and said on Monday that
it had also interviewed the unidentified donor in the Middle
East.
"Firstly, the 2.6 billion ringgit is neither public funds
nor 1MDB's money. This was confirmed by the MACC," Najib said in
an interview with state television TV3. "It's a donation, a
gift. A donation is not illegal under any legal provision."
Malaysia's Central Bank was aware of the accounts'
existence, he said, adding the donor did not see it as a bribe
and expected nothing in return.
The Wall Street Journal said in July that the funds had been
discovered in Najib's accounts by investigators probing
accusations of financial irregularities at 1MDB.
Najib, who chairs 1MDB's advisory board, has denied the
money came from 1MDB, which is being investigated by several
foreign agencies.
The Wall Street Journal reported in September that the FBI
had launched an investigation into allegations of
money-laundering at the 1MDB. The following month, an FBI
spokeswoman told Reuters the U.S. government was reviewing
Goldman Sachs' business relationship with 1MDB as part of
a broader, wide-ranging investigation into the fund.
1MDB says it has never been contacted by the FBI.
CANCER AND PUS
The scandals have shaken investors in Southeast Asia's
third-biggest economy and rocked public confidence in the
coalition led by Najib's UMNO, which has held power since
independence in 1957.
Backing for the government among the ethnic Malay majority
that forms the bedrock of UMNO's support sank to new lows in
October, according to a poll from research firm Merdeka Center.
In a speech to his supporters on Monday night, UMNO's Deputy
President Muhyiddin Yassin called on the prime minister to step
aside until the investigations were completed.
"I would like to suggest that the prime minister take a rest
for now," he said. "Allow the investigations to proceed freely,
transparently and fairly... go on leave until the case is over."
Muhyiddin was ousted as deputy prime minister earlier this
year for his criticisms of Najib over the 1MDB affair.
"I would rather appeal to UMNO to undergo painful surgery
than face the uncertain future in a state of coma and slow death
later," Muhyiddin said.
"Let me be straight...whoever is the cancer and pus in UMNO
must be discarded. In order to save the party, race and country,
we must get rid of the cancer and pus."
UMNO said on Tuesday that Muhyiddin's speech would be
scrutinised by a special committee to see if it violated the
party's laws.
Najib, 62, still enjoys the backing of most of UMNO's
powerful division chiefs, and even his fiercest internal
critics, such as influential former Prime Minister Mahathir
Mohamad, accept that he cannot be unseated.
Analysts say there is no obvious contender to replace Najib,
and he has proved adept at playing the networks of patronage
that underpin UMNO.
The opposition is also weak without charismatic leader Anwar
Ibrahim, who was jailed on charges of sodomy in February, a
verdict his supporters say was politically motivated.
But the uncertainty created has hit an economy already
reeling from falling oil and gas prices, with the ringgit
losing nearly a quarter of its value against the dollar this
year.
As the party gathered for its annual meeting, Najib
responded to his critics with an appeal for unity.
"I want the party to remain united," he said in the TV3
interview. "I do not want to see the party in chaos or
divided...I want party members to close ranks."
($1 = 4.2570 ringgit)
