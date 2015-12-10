KUALA LUMPUR Dec 10 Malaysia's embattled Prime
Minister Najib Razak defiantly vowed on Thursday he "will not
surrender" to critics who have assailed him over a festering
funding scandal, and said his government's economic stewardship
was not to blame for a sliding currency.
Addressing the annual meeting of his long-ruling United
Malays National Organisation (UMNO), Najib appealed for unity
after a fractious week in which the party's deputy leader has
called for him to stand aside.
Najib's government has been buffeted by allegations of graft
and mismanagement at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad
(1MDB), and the revelation that more than $600
million was deposited in his own bank account in what he says
was a political donation.
"What's important is that I am on the side of right, and the
truth will prevail," said the prime minister, who was
interviewed by Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at
the weekend.
Switching briefly into English during a 90-minute
Malay-language speech that drew frequent shouts of support and
bursts of applause from his audience, the British-educated Najib
declared: "I am a gentleman!"
The Wall Street Journal said in July that 2.6 billion
ringgit ($610.8 million) had been discovered in Najib's personal
accounts by investigators probing accusations of financial
irregularities at 1MDB.
Najib, who chairs 1MDB's advisory board, has denied the
money came from 1MDB, which is being investigated by Malaysian
and foreign agencies.
The MACC has backed Najib's explanation that the money came
from an unidentified donor in the Middle East.
The scandals have shaken investors in Southeast Asia's
third-biggest economy and rocked public confidence in the
coalition led by UMNO, which has held power since independence
in 1957 but looks vulnerable at the next election in 2018.
CURRENCY FALL
The uncertainty created has also hit an economy reeling from
falling oil and gas prices, with the ringgit losing
nearly a quarter of its value against the dollar this year.
"The fall in the currency, which has caused much worry, is
not due to our failure in managing the economy but was caused by
external factors, among them the fall in oil prices and other
commodities," said Najib.
Najib also defended the introduction in April of an
unpopular sales tax on goods and services (GST), saying without
it Malaysia's fiscal deficit could swell to 4.8 percent next
year, rather than the 3.1 percent the government is targeting,
due to an expected fall in revenues of 30 billion ringgit due to
lower energy prices.
"In this context, it is unimaginable if the government had
not had the political bravery to implement the GST," he said.
Analysts say Najib retains the support of most of the nearly
200 powerful division chiefs who sit at the apex of UMNO's 3.5
million-member organisation, making it unlikely he can be
unseated as party president and prime minister.
But he has been wounded by attacks from influential former
prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, who says the party will lose
the next election if Najib remains, and UMNO deputy president
Muhyiddin Yassin.
In a speech to his supporters on Monday night, Muhyiddin,
who was sacked as deputy prime minister in August but remains
party No.2, called on Najib to "go on leave" until the
investigations were completed.
Responding to his critics, Najib said the August reshuffle
had been necessary for maintaining government unity.
"Even if one day the baton of leadership will be passed on
to someone else ... I can't just abandon our cause and drop our
mission," he said.
"Even though there will be those who turn away, even though
we are pushed to fall, there shall be no retreat, no surrender.
No retreat! No surrender!"
