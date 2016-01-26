(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 26 Malaysia's attorney-general
called an unscheduled news conference on Tuesday to discuss
investigations into the transfer of huge sums of money into
Prime Minister Najib Razak's bank accounts.
The media conference would discuss SRC International, a
former subsidiary of heavily indebted state fund 1MDB, and 2.6
billion ringgit ($607 million) that had been transferred into
Najib's personal bank accounts, a statement from the
attorney-general's office said.
Malaysia's anti-graft agency said it had sent two reports to
the attorney-general's office on its investigations on Dec. 31.
($1 = 4.2830 ringgit)
