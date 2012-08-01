By Siva Sithraputhran
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 1 A senior Malaysian
opposition politician, who made a series of revelations on
alleged government wrongdoing, was arrested on Wednesday for
disclosing bank details related to a high-profile corruption
case involving the family of a former minister.
The charges against Rafizi Ramli, head of strategy for the
opposition Pakatan Rakyat party, adds to a tense political
atmosphere ahead of elections that must be held by early next
year and which are expected to be closely fought.
He pleaded not guilty to charges under the Banking and
Financial Services Act in the Shah Alam sessions court. He faces
the possibility of a three-year jail term which may scupper his
chances of standing for parliament.
A court hearing has been set for Sept. 10.
Rafizi, speaking to Reuters after posting bail, questioned
the government's commitment to whistleblower protection laws it
introduced in 2010 as part of efforts to tackle corruption.
"This government isn't serious about protecting
whistleblowers, in fact it wants to persecute them," he said.
"Those reforms are just gloss."
Rafizi is a senior member of the main opposition party led
by Anwar Ibrahim, who himself is facing public order charges
over a protest march this year that could disqualify him from
parliament.
"He has built powerful enemies and now they are using what
is at their disposal," Anwar said in a statement.
Police and prosecutors were not available for comment.
Rafizi's revelations on alleged wrongdoing are believed to
be among the reasons why Prime Minister Najib Razak has put off
the election, which many pundits had predicted he would call
earlier in 2012.
Najib is trying to revive the fortunes of the long-ruling
Barisan Nasional coalition after it got a bloody nose in 2008
elections, slumping to its worst-ever performance and losing its
two-thirds majority in parliament for the first time.
The charges against Rafizi are related to his revelations of
alleged financial impropriety at National Feedlot Corporation, a
publicly funded cattle-rearing project, which is suspected to
have enriched the family of former Women, Families and
Communities Minister Shahrizat Abdul Jalil.
She resigned from her post and Malaysia's anti-corruption
agency later cleared her of wrongdoing but the assets of the
company remain frozen and her husband has been charged with
criminal breach of trust.
Malaysia's central bank had earlier investigated Rafizi for
disclosing banking details of the company and its directors.
Rafizi has also brought to media attention alleged
irregularities in the award of a 960 million ringgit ($310
million) contract to a consortium led by George Kent (M) Berhad
to extend a rail transit project.
Rafizi said his arrest which came not long after news of
George Kent's win suggests the government wants to divert
attention away from project by putting the National Feedlot
Corporation back in the spotlight.
The consortium led by George Kent beat contenders including
Balfour Petty PLC despite not being the lowest bidder.