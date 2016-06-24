KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak on Friday sacked his former deputy from the ruling
party, and said he needed more time to think about a possible
cabinet reshuffle.
Former deputy prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin was sacked
from the United Malay National Organisation (Umno), along with
Mukhriz Mahathir, the son of former prime minister Mahathir
Mohamad.
Both have been tough critics of Najib, calling for his
resignation following allegations of graft and mismanagement at
scandal-hit state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.
On rumours of possible snap polls, Najib said, "National
polls are not governed by by-polls", referring to twin victories
by his ruling coalition in by-elections last Saturday.
