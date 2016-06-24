(Adds details, quotes)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak on Friday sacked his former deputy from the ruling
party and said he needed more time to think about a cabinet
reshuffle.
Former deputy prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin was sacked
from the United Malay National Organisation (UMNO), along with
Mukhriz Mahathir, the son of former prime minister Mahathir
Mohamad.
Both have been tough critics of Najib, calling for his
resignation following allegations of graft and mismanagement at
scandal-hit state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.
Najib, who chaired the advisory board of 1MDB, has faced
intense pressure following revelations that up to $1 billion had
been deposited into his personal account. Najib has denied any
wrongdoing.
He also said he needed more time to think about a cabinet
reshuffle. He announced his plan to rejig the lineup after the
ruling coalition won the Sarawak state elections by an increased
majority last month.
"I need more time to think about it," he told reporters.
The last cabinet reshuffle was last July, when Najib culled
leaders critical of his handling of 1MDB.
Malaysia's ruling coalition, Barisan Nasional, coasted to
victory in two by-elections earlier this month, defying a
political movement led by Mahathir who has sought to turn voters
against Najib.
The wins, along with a landslide win in the Borneo state of
Sarawak last month, prompted some political experts to believe
Najib may call snap polls.
Najib dismissed these rumours.
"(National) polls are not governed by by-elections. National
polls are governed by various other factors," he said.
(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and
Nick Macfie)