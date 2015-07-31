KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 Malaysia's newly-appointed
attorney general said on Friday a purported draft of a charge
sheet against Prime Minister Najib Razak published on the
Sarawak Report website was false, and part of a plot to topple
the country's leader.
Mohamed Apandi Ali said the documents had not been issued by
his office, and he had ordered an investigation into the
publication of the alleged papers.
"These alleged charge papers therefore indicate that there
is a conspiracy to topple a serving Prime Minister by
criminalising him, and that the methods include doctoring and
criminal leakage," Apandi said in a statement released late on
Thursday.
Sarawak Report, a website run by London-based journalist
Clare Rewcastle-Brown, published documents on Thursday it said
showed that the previous Attorney General Abdul Gani Patail was
on the brink of bringing corruption charges against Najib before
he was replaced earlier this week.
Rewcastle-Brown said on Friday she stood by the authenticity
of the documents.
Corruption allegations swirling around the debt-laden state
investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB)
pose the biggest threat to Najib's credibility since he took
office in 2009. The prime minister chairs the state-owned firm's
advisory board.
Najib has denied taking any money for personal gain, saying
the corruption allegations are part of a malicious campaign to
force him from office.
"The alleged charge sheets are not in, and never reached,
the Attorney General's Chambers. Furthermore, the format of the
sheets is not correct or written by our Chambers," Apandi said,
adding the full force of the law would be applied without
exception to anyone involved in publishing the documents.
CROSS-CHECKS
Sarawak Report has been publishing reports and documents
that allegedly include graft and mismanagement by 1MDB, which
has debts of more than $11 billion.
Commenting on the charge sheet documents, Rewcastle-Brown
said she received the materials, and "cross checked with other
senior people who had knowledge of what's happening." They
confirmed that Patail had been close to bringing corruption
charges against Najib.
"All the information in the draft document I was sent
relates to cross checks with the information we already have,"
she told Reuters by telephone.
Malaysian authorities blocked access to the news portal this
month claiming it had violated a local Internet law, in a move
condemned by opposition lawmakers and activists.
A task force of the central bank, the attorney-general's
office, the police department and the anti-corruption commission
are investigating allegations of graft and financial
mismanagement in 1MDB.
Najib sacked his deputy and four other ministers in a
cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, and replaced the attorney general,
who the government said was in ill health.
