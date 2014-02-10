(Adds Taib's announcement through state media)
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 10 The chief minister of
Malaysia's Sarawak is expected to step down this weekend after
33 years in charge of the resource-rich state that have been key
to keeping the national coalition in power but marred by
corruption allegations and deforestation.
Taib Mahmud, 77, said he will inform Sarawak's governor on
Saturday of his plans to retire, the Bernama state news agency
reported. His announcement on Monday follows a series of
meetings with his political allies.
"There is no hurry. I look forward to doing something useful
for the country at a leisurely pace," Bernama quoted Taib as
saying of his retirement.
But Taib's influence over the sprawling Borneo island state
is likely to remain strong as he is expected to take on the job
of state governor, a more ceremonial role than his current post.
His departure will raise doubts over whether a successor
will be able to maintain Taib's political balance between
defending the interests of native Sarawak residents, and
supporting the national Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition. The
state is majority Christian in Muslim-majority Malaysia.
Sarawak, the country's largest state, has been increasingly
crucial to the long-ruling BN coalition as its support wanes in
peninsula Malaysia. Without the 25 seats that Taib's party and
his allies won in last May's election, the national coalition
would have lost its majority in the 222-seat parliament, likely
ending its 57-year rule.
Taib's party emerged from the election as the coalition's
second-largest party after the ruling United Malays National
Organisation (UMNO), boosting his sway over national politics.
Taib has short-listed three possible successors, including
his housing minister who is seen as having close ties with the
federal government and Prime Minister Najib Razak.
"I think the big question is what happens over the longer
term, whether his successors will develop minds of their own,"
said Ibrahim Suffian, head of the Merdeka Center polling firm.
Taib, who travels by Rolls Royce and private jet, has been
under pressure to step down amid a growing focus on alleged
timber corruption in the state.
Environmental groups say that under his rule, Sarawak -
which accounts for a quarter of the world's tropical log exports
- has lost 95 percent of its virgin forest. Sarawak officials
say 84 percent of the state is forested although this includes
massive oil palm estates planted in place of forests.
UNDER INVESTIGATION
Taib has been under investigation by Malaysia's anti-graft
agency since 2011 and is regularly accused by activist groups of
enriching his family through his control over awarding huge
infrastructure contracts.
Clare Rewcastle-Brown, who has long been a critic of Taib
and who runs the Sarawak Report website, said Taib was merely
"moving upstairs" into the new role and would maintain his
overall influence on state affairs.
"He will never willingly give up power as it would be too
dangerous for him and threaten the business empire he has built
up across Sarawak," she said.
Taib is presiding over a $100 billion plan to harness the
state's rivers into 12 dams by 2020 and transform it into an
energy hub that can power smelters built by Japanese and
Australian firms and also light up the rest of Borneo island.
Shares in Cahya Mata Sarawak, owned about 40
percent by Taib's immediate family, snapped three days of losses
to rise 2.5 percent on Monday on expectations Taib will still
have a say in how the state awards infrastructure jobs.
Timber companies such as Ta Ann Holdings and Jaya
Tiasa that benefit from logging licenses awarded by
Taib rose 2.3 percent and 1.3 percent respectively.
All the counters outperformed the broader market which
inched up 0.4 percent.
