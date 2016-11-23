(Repeats with no changes in text)
* Chinese investors back new port to handle supertankers
* Building begins on reclaimed land on Straits of Malacca
* Sited just 200 km from Singapore, Asia's no.1 oil hub
* Operator seeks to 'complement, not compete' with Singapore
* Asia's oil trade worth $600 bln/yr, 1/3rd of global demand
By Roslan Khasawneh
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 Once at the heart of the
global spice trade, Malacca is pumping nearly $3 billion into an
ambitious plan to put itself in demand in a different hot
commodity - oil.
The Malaysian state is reclaiming land along the Straits of
Malacca to build a port that can handle the biggest tankers on
the planet. The target: a slice of traffic sailing on to nearby
Singapore, the top but congested trading hub in a region with
$600 billion in annual oil trade - a third of global oil demand.
Funded largely by Chinese investors, port operator T.A.G.
Marine and developer Linggi Base are building the 12.5 billion
ringgit ($2.82 billion) Kuala Linggi International Port (KLIP)
to offer storage, repair and refuelling services. At Singapore,
200 kilometres away, ships can spend costly time just waiting to
deliver or take on goods, refuel or undergo maintenance work.
With Singapore's port rules also banning floating storage
and ship-to-ship (STS) transfers, the potential for savings and
streamlined business is clear for KLIP users like trading
company Agritrade Resources.
"Through our clients who are oil majors and oil traders, we
see a competitive edge in locating our floaters (storage
facilities) in KLIP resulting from lower costs and less
congestion," said Ng Xinwei, Chief Executive of Agritrade, which
owns three supertankers.
Using 620-acres of reclaimed land, KLIP this month launched
construction of a port with 1.5 million cubic meters of oil
storage capacity, and dry docks to handle the biggest of oil
tankers, hoping for completion within a decade.
KLIP is aware business is now dwarfed by Singapore, which
handles well over 100,000 vessel calls a year, compared to
KLIP's few thousand per year. KLIP did not provide targets, but
analysts estimated it could handle three times current volumes
within a decade.
"Many of the shipyards in Singapore have been fully booked
for three years," said Saifullah Noor, Chief Executive of T.A.G.
Marine. "Given the close proximity, we aren't competing with
Singapore, but are actually complementing them."
PORT SERVICES IN DEMAND
Officials in Singapore did not comment on specific
developments in Malaysia, but have previously said that growth
in oil markets is strong enough to warrant further investment.
That's a view shared among shipping industry executives,
though some also see significance in Malacca's project being
backed by Chinese investors.
"I see this as a mainly China-led real estate investment
project, under the 'belt-and-road' umbrella of Chinese economic
expansion into south-east Asia," said Ralph Leszczynski of
shipping brokerage Banchero Costa.
The project is the latest in a string of developments trying
to capture a piece of Asia's rising oil demand. But while the
waterways along the Straits of Malacca and Straits of Singapore
- some of the busiest in the world - have created huge demand
for port services, success is not guaranteed.
Malaysia's Asia Petroleum Hub project, to the West of
Singapore, launched in 2005 but was wound up in 2012 amid
ballooning costs.
GETTING IT RIGHT?
At KLIP, operator T.A.G. Marine remains confident that the
early stages of the port development project show a track record
of success that can continue.
KLIP now has one of the region's largest STS cargo transfer
and floating oil storage zones, and has already handled some of
the world's largest oil supertankers, like the ultra large crude
carrier "TI Europe" - half a kilometre long.
Singapore clients have been paying attention.
One future potential KLIP customer is Singapore-based Toyota
Tsusho Petroleum, part of Japanese trading company Toyota Tsusho
Corp. The fuels supplier has signed a memorandum of
understanding with T.A.G. Marine to explore bunkering.
"In KLIP, we have a newly developing port that will allow us
to diversify our operations and better deploy our resources,"
said Nobuyuki Iida, Toyota Tsusho Petroleum general manager.
Beyond the infrastructure, industry players say there's a
need to streamline some of Malaysia's processes and regulations.
"To get it right, (bunker suppliers) need support from the
(Malaysia) government to have proper pricing and support from
oil majors for cargoes to be competitive with Singapore," said
Wan Mohd Fauzi, director of Malaysia-based bunker fuel supplier
Alamgala Resources.
($1 = 4.4300 ringgit)
(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Henning Gloystein
and Kenneth Maxwell)