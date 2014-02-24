Maxis Bhd has deferred its staff bonus payment for financial
year 2013 after failing to achieve targets for that year.
Chief Executive Morten Lundal told staff last week that
bonus will be paid out later this year if Maxis achieves new
targets set for the first half of 2014, according to sources.
In a response to queries from The Malaysian Reserve, Maxis
issued a statement saying that the company did not achieve its
2013 targets and had deferred the bonus payment. The bonus will
be paid "at a later date upon achieving our targets for H1
2014."
Previous story: 1MDB tipped to develop solar power plant - The
Edge
Government owned 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) is tipped
to spearhead the nation's largest solar power plant project as
part of the renewable energy agenda, industry sources said.
According to industry sources, the Energy Commission (EC)
and the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (Seda) are
considering a proposal to build a 50 megawatt (MW) solar power
plant in Kedah.
Previous story: Petronas may not meet deadline for investment
decision on $19 bln petrochems plant - The Edge
Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) is looking at another
delay in its 60 billion ringgit Refinery and Petrochemicals
Integrated Development (RAPID) project as its final investment
decision (FID) cannot be made before the deadline by the first
quarter of this year.
"The projects will be further delayed as RAPID's FID will
most likely not be approved by the timeline stipulated, which is
in march and Petronas will incur a sunk cost of 4 billion
ringgit," a source familiar with the matter told the Edge
Financial Daily.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.