The Malaysian-born Goldman Sachs banker who was instrumental in advising the setting up of 1Malaysia Development Bhd and helped in its debt issuing spree in the past five years has left the US bank.

A Goldman Sachs spokesman confirmed to The Edge that Singapore-based managing director Roger Ng had resigned in April to "do his own thing". Last Friday was his last day at the bank.

Several sources who spoke to The Edge confirmed that he had been planning to leave for sometime. "He was not fired or asked to leave," said one banker who was aware of his resignation. At the time of his resignation, Ng was head of Goldman's Southeast-Asian sales and trading unit for fixed income, currencies and commodities.

Said to be politically well-connected, he was the principal person behind Goldman's success in handling close to $8 billion in various bonds that were issued by Malaysian entities since 2009.

-The Edge

