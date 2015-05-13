Power producer Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) is in talks to acquire a majority stake in 1MDB's Project 3B, New Straits Times reported, quoting a Malaysian lawmaker.

Minister of Energy, Green Technology and Water Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said the ministry was made aware of the discussion, but no conclusion had been communicated to it, thus far. "The plan is to take the biggest stake in the project, but they are still in discussion." (bit.ly/1IwSvZm)

