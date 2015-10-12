Malaysia's central bank chief said it had to take action against
debt-laden state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd to
protect the integrity of the financial system, Bloomberg
reported, citing Governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz.
While the attorney general's office has the right to make
its assessments, the central bank believes it is important to
comply with its rules and regulations as this is critical for
the functioning of the financial system, Bloomberg quoted Zeti
as saying.
She also said that an improvement in the country's political
situation would help strengthen the ringgit. (bloom.bg/1jpUzbp)
