KUALA LUMPUR Nov 4 Bridge Partners, a little-known Hong Kong-based fund management firm, was hired to manage 1Malaysia Development Bhd's (1MDB) offshore funds totaling some $2.3 billion based on its track record, said Prime Minister Najib Razak.

"The selection of the fund manager for 1MDB was based on criteria such as stability of the firm, its reputation, its track record in investments, its incorporated jurisdiction, its accompanying jurisdiction, it complies with the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) and its fees were comparable to the market," said Najib in a written parliamentary reply to Pandan Member of Parliament (MP) Rafizi Ramli on Monday.

Rafizi asked Najib, who is the finance minister and chairman of 1MDB, to state the criteria for appointing Bridge Partners, reportedly to be managing about $2.3 billion belonging to 1MDB invested in Cayman Islands, as well as the fees that were annually paid to the Hong Kong-based firm.-The Edge Financial Daily

