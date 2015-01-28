Malaysia will not allow any company to have a systemic effect on the economy, The Star reported, quoting central bank governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz.

"We will never comment on an individual entity, but we have arrangements to deal with it so that no individual entity will have a systemic implication on the overall financial system of our economy," she said, when asked about the debt carried by state firm 1Malaysia Development Bhd, the newspaper reported.

For the full story, please click: bit.ly/1BvQarK

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)