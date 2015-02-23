Malaysian state fund 1MDB may need a cash injection of up to 3 billion ringgit ($823.27 million) from the finance ministry as income from its power assets is insufficient to service its debt, The Edge reported on Monday, quoting sources.

The finance ministry, which owns 1MDB, is aware of the fund's cash flow problem and "knows it may have no choice but to step in", said The Edge.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 3.6440 ringgit) (Reporting By Kuala Lumpur Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)