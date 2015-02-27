The Cabinet has rejected a proposed 3 billion ringgit ($834
million) cash injection for the debt-laden 1Malaysia Development
Bhd (1MDB), narrowing the financing options for the
strategic investor to repay its debts on time, the Malaysian
Insider reported on Friday, citing sources.
A majority of ministers at this week's Cabinet meeting on
Wednesday did not approve the minutes of the previous week's
meeting for the amount, the news portal reported.
"The Cabinet rejected the proposed RM3 billion cash
injection for 1MDB," a source told the Malaysian Insider in
Kuala Lumpur on Thursday night. (bit.ly/1DfCDCX)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 3.5990 ringgit)
(Compiled by Kuala Lumpur Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)