Edra Global Energy Bhd, the power unit of Malaysia's state investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), has obtained a tariff increase of up to 20 percent on its proposed 50 megawatt solar power plant, The Edge Financial Daily reported, citing one industry source.

The Energy Commission and the Energy, Water and Green Technology Ministry recently approved the tariff increase to a maximum of 50 sen per kilowatt-hour (kWh) from 41 sen per kWh previously, the report added, quoting the source.

A 1MDB official was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

