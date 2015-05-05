BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago
Malaysia's Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which is conducting an audit on 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), will begin hearings with parties connected to the setup and running of state-owned fund after May 18, news portal Malaysian Insider reported, quoting sources.
The news portal said the PAC will start with officials from the finance ministry who helped establish 1MDB, followed by the company's executives, board and its auditors. (bit.ly/1GLmUgX)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BEIJING, May 7 Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli has stressed the need for "steady" planning in an ambitious new economic zone the government has touted as a driver of growth in northern China, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.