Affin Holdings Bhd has denied that it is in talks
with AMMB Holdings Bhd over a possible takeover by the
latter.
Affin deputy chairman Lodin Wok Kamaruddin said the banking
group was not in talks with anyone with regards to any
acquisition or divestment of its businesses, except for Affin's
negotiations with Hwang DBS Investment Bank Bhd over the
acquisition of the latter's investment banking unit.
"I can confirm that we are in no other M&A [merger and
acquisition] talks at the moment," he told reporters after the
company AGM on Monday.
Lodin was responding to a news report last week that AMMB
was looking at taking over Affin and Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd
. -The Edge
