UPDATE 1-Aetna exits Iowa individual insurance market for 2018
NEW YORK, April 6 Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Thursday it will exit Iowa's Obamacare-compliant individual insurance market in 2018, citing financial risk and the uncertain outlook.
April 6 Puerto Rico's debt-laden power utility, PREPA, and its bondholders have reached a new deal to restructure $8.9 billion in debt, according to a source familiar with the talks.
WASHINGTON, April 6 In a last-ditch effort, five U.S. Senate Democrats are urging President Donald Trump to veto a resolution that would repeal a Labor Department rule designed to help cities launch retirement savings plans for low-income private-sector workers by exempting such programs from strict federal pension protection laws.