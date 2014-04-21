BRIEF-T. Rowe Price Group sets quarterly dividend of $0.57per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.57per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, April 26 Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday that first quarter net profit rose 39.5 percent to 286 million euros ($311.5 million), lifted in part by divestiture of the shareholding in BATS Global Markets.