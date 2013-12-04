BRIEF-Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund says listing on TSE infrastructure fund market
March 29 Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Supermax allots $404mln capex for next 9-12 years-The Sun
----
Axiata open to future acquisitions, says CEO-The Sun
----
Power rate hike to have minimal impact on inflation-Business Times
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 3.2160 Malaysian ringgit)
March 29 Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned New China Life Insurance Company Limited (NCI) a first-time Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS NCI's rating reflects its strong business profile, consistently profitable operating results and stable capital adequacy. The rating recognises the insurer's effort to improve business quality by focusing on the distribution of longer-
* Moody's: China's economy faces heightened risks from a potential future property downturn