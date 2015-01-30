Malaysia's stock exchange, Bursa Malaysia Bhd, foresees that initial public offering (IPO) activities this year will be as slow as last year, if not worse, The Edge Financial Daily reported on Friday, citing the exchange CEO.

"We believe the market is still trying to figure out how things are positioned (as things) will continue to be subject to volatilities," Bursa Malaysia's CEO Tajuddin Atan was quoted as saying.

