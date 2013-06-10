Final binding bids by Affin Holdings Bhd and AMMB
Holdings Bhd for financial services businesses of
Hwang-DBS Malaysia Bhd are expected to be submitted
this week, said executives familiar with the matter.
"The due diligence exercises have been completed and the
deadline for the submission of the binding bids is this week.
The assets to be sold are likely to be Hwang-DBS' asset
management and investment banking businesses," said an
executive.
Both Affin and AMMB were given the green light by the
central bank on April 12 to start negotiations with Hwang-DBS.
This confirmed an earlier report by The Edge Financial Daily
that the two banking groups were the only two left in the race
for Hwang-DBS' assets.
Sources say Affin, the second smallest bank in the country,
has submitted the highest preliminary non-binding bid that
touched the 1.6 billion ringgit ($517.21 million) range. -The
Edge
($1 = 3.0935 Malaysian ringgit)