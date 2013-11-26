Can-One Bhd and the Employees Provident Fund are
forming a special purpose vehicle to acquire the assets and
liabilities of Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd and Box-Pak
(Malaysia) Bhd, according to sources.
The three related packaging manufacturers were suspended
from trading of their shares from Monday to Thursday. Can-One, a
can manufacturer, owns 32.9 percent of its largest competitor,
Kian Joo, which in turn owns 54.8 percent of Box-Pak, a
manufacturer of corrugated boxes. EPF currently has a 10.03
percent stake in Kian Joo.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 3.2155 ringgit)