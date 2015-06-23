BRIEF-Sumol+Compal to pay gross dividend of 0.085 euros/share
* Says to pay gross dividend of 0.085 euros ($0.093) per share on May 24 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qoPTdq
China Automobile Parts Holdings Ltd has put on hold its plan of a dual listing in Hong Kong due to the slowdown in China's economy, the Star newspaper reported, citing the company's managing director.
The car parts manufacturer has hired an investment adviser for the plan and is expecting market conditions in Hong Kong and China to recover in the short term, Managing Director Li Guo Qing was quoted as saying. The plan was first announced by the company in September last year. (bit.ly/1CpBs4m)
* Farouk Ismail's role on board has changed from an executive director to a non-executive director and vice chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)