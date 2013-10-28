BRIEF-Takaful Oman Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
(Reuters)
