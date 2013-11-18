Washington-based private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is keen on potential buys in Malaysia for its part-held businesses in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), bolt-on acquisitions in the language of private equity firms.

The decision clearly rides on Carlyle's past experience in Malaysia from the acquisition of a local lighting manufacturer Davex Holdings Bhd at $60 million for its part-owned Saudi Arabian company General Lighting Co Ltd last year.

"We are constantly looking for bolt-on acquisitions. I would not be surprised if there is anything next year. We had a very good experience in Malaysia with the acquisition of Davex. The rules here are very clear and transparent," Carlyle Group's MD and co-head of the MENA buyout team Firas Nasir told The Malaysian Reserve in an interview last month.

